Oilers Fall to Thunder in Final Game of Week

February 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost to the Wichita Thunder 5-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday evening.

Eddie Matsushima opened the scoring with his team-leading 18th goal of the season 4:22 into the action, beating Trevor Gorsuch clean to put the Oilers up 1-0. Jake Wahlin leveled the game 1-1 9:01 into the frame on a net-mouth scramble past Troy Kobryn. Jay Dickman scored a power-play goal 1:53 into the back half of the opening frame before Kobe Walker scored his first of the season 22 seconds later to put the Thunder up 3-1.

Jason Pineo tallied the lone goal of the second period 33 seconds before the midway-mark of the game, giving the Thunder a 4-1 lead.

Kyle Crnkovic pulled the Oilers within two exactly three minutes into the final frame with his 12th of the season, assisted by Jared Power and Trevor Thurston. Bradley Marek closed the game 5-2 in Wichita's favor with an empty-net goal with 1:56 remaining.

Tulsa hosts Idaho for the first of three on Friday, Feb. 23 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

