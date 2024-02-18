G Nolan Maier Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Nolan Maier has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Maier, 23, has appeared in 26 games for the Royals this season where he has posted an 8-12-3-2 record, 3.34 goals-against average, .892 save-percentage and one shutout which came as the first of his professional career on February 3rd, 2024 against the Adirondack Thunder.

Maier posted a 29 save win in his lone start this season with Lehigh Valley against the Hershey Bears on November 12, 2023. The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native hoists a 6-2-2 record, 2.66 GAA and .896 save percentage in ten games for the Phantoms over his two-year professional career. In his Royals and ECHL career, Maier posts a 20-20-6 record, 3.12 goals-against average, .892 save-percentage and one shutout in 50 game appearances.

This is Maier's third loan to Reading this season after previously being loaned to the Royals on Oct. 10 and Nov. 13, 2023.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue a three-game home series against the Growlers on Monday, February 19th for their Presidents' Day 1 PM game. Kids tickets are free with a player post game skate (bring your own skates) and Slapshot pillowcase giveaway to the first 600 kids. Parking is free for the holiday, as well!

-

Upcoming Games:

Superhero / Battle of the Badges / Scout Night - Mar. 2 vs. Adirondack

Join us as we honor our local heros with a night dedicated to our community's first responders!

Pre-game Battle of the Badges game between Reading Police & Fire Department vs. opponent TBD

*Ticket to Battle of the Badges serves as ticket to Royals 7 PM game

Superhero guest appearances

Scout Troop benefits - For info, contact Chris Hazel (chazel@royalshockey.com)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

