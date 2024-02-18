Stingrays Edge Everblades 3-1
February 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays earned a 3-1 victory over the Florida Everblades on Sunday afternoon. Mitchell Gibson earned the game's number-one star with a 26-save performance.
The Stingrays struck first 16:01 into the second period when Ivan Lodnia buried a power play goal. Lodnia cut to the middle of the ice and snapped the puck past Florida netminder Cam Johnson for his third goal of the season.
Benton Maass extended the Stingray lead to 2-0 when he banged home a one-timer from the right circle 6:42 into the third period.
The Everblades pulled within one less than a minute later after Michael Kim and Nathan Staios had taken matching roughing penalties. Mark Senden earned a breakaway opportunity and beat Gibson five-hole for his eighth goal of the season.
The 2-1 score held until the end of the game when Ryan Leibold scored an empty net goal with 1:20 to go to ice the contest.
The Stingrays are back in action this Wednesday when they take on the Atlanta Gladiators at 10:30 am at the North Charleston Coliseum.
