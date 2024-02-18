Mark Rassell and Ben Zloty Head to AHL's Texas Stars
February 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Mark Rassell has signed a PTO with Texas and defenseman Ben Zloty has been re-called from his loan assignment.
Rassell, 26, heads to the AHL for the second time this season after signing a PTO with Calgary on Jan. 4 appearing in eight games tallying three points (2G, 1A) before being released on Jan. 29. In games this season with Idaho the Calgary, AB native is tied for first in the ECHL with 29 goals while registering 14 assists for 43 points. The 6-foot-1, 185lb forward leads the league with eight game winning goals.
Zloty, 21, signed a one-year AHL contract on Jul. 31 and has totaled 19 points (7G, 12A) in 34 games with the Steelheads this season. The Calgary, AB native played parts of five seasons in the WHL before signing pro from 2018-23 splitting time with the Kootenay Ice and Winnipeg Ice accumulating 189 points (26G, 163A) in 207 career games.
Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 18, 2024
- Oilers Fall to Thunder in Final Game of Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Edge Everblades 3-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Blast Gladiators to End Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Deveaux's Big Game Nets Mariners Sunday Win - Maine Mariners
- Mark Rassell and Ben Zloty Head to AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- G Nolan Maier Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - February 18 - ECHL
- Wichita Closes Busy Week Today vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: February 18 at Wichita Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Ryan Kinasewich Gets 100th Win as Grizzlies' Head Coach in Saturday's 2-1 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Split Weekend Series with Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Rush Fall in Final Game of Homestand, 3-1 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Mark Rassell and Ben Zloty Head to AHL's Texas Stars
- Steelheads Complete Week Sweep in Rapid City Extending Point Streak to Season Long Eight Games
- Patrick Kudla Signs PTO with AHL's Calgary Wranglers
- Three Goals in 85 Seconds During Third Period Lift Idaho to Come from Behind Win
- Steelheads Sign Goaltender Riley Morris to an ECHL Contract