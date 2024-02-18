Mark Rassell and Ben Zloty Head to AHL's Texas Stars

February 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Mark Rassell has signed a PTO with Texas and defenseman Ben Zloty has been re-called from his loan assignment.

Rassell, 26, heads to the AHL for the second time this season after signing a PTO with Calgary on Jan. 4 appearing in eight games tallying three points (2G, 1A) before being released on Jan. 29. In games this season with Idaho the Calgary, AB native is tied for first in the ECHL with 29 goals while registering 14 assists for 43 points. The 6-foot-1, 185lb forward leads the league with eight game winning goals.

Zloty, 21, signed a one-year AHL contract on Jul. 31 and has totaled 19 points (7G, 12A) in 34 games with the Steelheads this season. The Calgary, AB native played parts of five seasons in the WHL before signing pro from 2018-23 splitting time with the Kootenay Ice and Winnipeg Ice accumulating 189 points (26G, 163A) in 207 career games.

Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.