Cyclones Smack the Komets

February 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Cyclones completed a two-game sweep of the Komets with a 4-1 win on Sunday night inside the Memorial Coliseum. Cincinnati improves to 4-3-0-0 in the regular season series with Fort Wayne.

For the second-straight night, Zack Andrusiak opened the scoring for the Cyclones off a rebound. It was the winger's 4th goal on the weekend in Fort Wayne. Jalen Smereck doubled the advantage in the final minutes of the 1st period when he cracked home a power play goal from the point.

Mike Ferraro grabbed his first goal in a 'Clones uniform with a great shift from Kirton and Puricelli to balloon the lead to 3-0. Fort Wayne scored its lone goal with a Jake Chiasson wrister. Smereck grabbed his second of the night with a rocket from the blue line.

Goaltender Rylan Parenteau was outstanding once again against his former team. The 27-year-old recorded 38 saves while allowing just one goal.

Up next, Cincinnati heads home for a three-game homestand at the Heritage Bank Center. The Cyclones host the Heartlanders Friday February 23rd with a 7:30pm ET puck drop.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.