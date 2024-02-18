Cyclones Smack the Komets
February 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - The Cyclones completed a two-game sweep of the Komets with a 4-1 win on Sunday night inside the Memorial Coliseum. Cincinnati improves to 4-3-0-0 in the regular season series with Fort Wayne.
For the second-straight night, Zack Andrusiak opened the scoring for the Cyclones off a rebound. It was the winger's 4th goal on the weekend in Fort Wayne. Jalen Smereck doubled the advantage in the final minutes of the 1st period when he cracked home a power play goal from the point.
Mike Ferraro grabbed his first goal in a 'Clones uniform with a great shift from Kirton and Puricelli to balloon the lead to 3-0. Fort Wayne scored its lone goal with a Jake Chiasson wrister. Smereck grabbed his second of the night with a rocket from the blue line.
Goaltender Rylan Parenteau was outstanding once again against his former team. The 27-year-old recorded 38 saves while allowing just one goal.
Up next, Cincinnati heads home for a three-game homestand at the Heritage Bank Center. The Cyclones host the Heartlanders Friday February 23rd with a 7:30pm ET puck drop.
