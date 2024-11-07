Rush Suffers Tight Loss to Kansas City

November 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush forward Ryan Wagner (right) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush forward Ryan Wagner (right) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- In a closely-contested game throughout, the Rapid City Rush fell just short, 3-2, against the Kansas City Mavericks at The Monument Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Chaz Smedsrud and Joni Jurmo scored in the first and second periods, respectively. For each, it was their first as a member of the Rush.

Smedsrud's first-period goal came off a setup at the blue line from Zack Hoffman to Deni Goure. Goure fired a centering pass to Smedsrud who was moving down the middle of the ice, and Smedsrud fired a shot through the blocker side of Victor Ostman.

Coincidentally, Smedsrud also scored in his first career ECHL game- as an Allen American- at The Monument Ice Arena in March. This was his first home game as a member of the Rush.

Jurmo made his Rush debut and his North American debut and delivered with a power play goal, a simple blue-line shot with the power play about to expire. The 22-year-old from Espoo, Finland was assigned to the club by the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday.

After a difficult first period defensively, the Rush held Kansas City's league-leading offense to no goals in the second and third periods while cutting the deficit to just one. Rapid City appeared to tie the game with three minutes remaining, but the goal was disallowed due to a high sticking penalty called just before.

Both teams finished with 31 shots on goal. Christian Propp made 28 saves on 31 shots and was a perfect 21-for-21 after the first intermission. Victor Ostman's 29-save performance earned him the win for the Mavericks, who are a perfect 4-0 on the road this season.

This is the Rush's fourth one-goal loss in its first eight games, two of which were beyond regulation.

Both teams are off tomorrow before the series continues from Rapid City on Friday.

Next game: Friday, November 8 vs. Kansas City. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from the Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to take on the Kansas City Mavericks on November 6, 8, and 9! Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet, is Saturday, November 9th. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.