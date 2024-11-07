Goaltender Ben Kraws Assigned to Steelheads

November 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been assigned to the Steelheads by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars.

Kraws, 24, was recalled by Dallas to Texas on Oct. 27 and made 26 saves on 30 shots last Saturday for Teas in a 5-1 loss at Colorado. He has appeared in three games with Idaho posting a (2-1-0-) record with a 2.68 goals against average and .920 save percentage. The 6-foot-5, 195lb netminder made his ECHL debut on Oct. 18 making 26 saves on 28 shots in a 7-2 win over Utah. He started the series opener vs. Toledo on Wednesday turning aside 41 of 43 shots in a 5-2 win before suffering his first loss last night, 5-2, making 25 saves on 29 shots.

He made 26 saves on 27 shots in his professional debut on Mar. 30, 2024 with Texas in a 2-1 victory over Iowa. He finished last season making four starts for Texas posting a (2-2-0) record with 2.77 goals against average and .901 save percentage. He made one start and one relief appearance for the Stars last year in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK The Ticket.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.