Vancouver (NHL) Recalls Goaltender Ty Young, Assigned to Abbotsford (AHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that rookie goaltender Ty Young has been reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL).

Young, 20, heads to Abbotsford after appearing in 2 games for the K-Wings this season. The 6-foot 3-inch, 183-pound netminder owns a 1-1-0-0 record with a 1.01 goals against average and .974 save percentage.

The rookie netminder was drafted by the Canucks in the Fifth-Round (No. 144 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and made his professional debut with Kalamazoo on Oct. 27 in a 3-1 win over Cincinnati. The Coaldale, AB native will make his AHL debut if called upon by Abbotsford.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday against the Bloomington Bison. This is the first time these two franchises will meet, and puck drop is at 8:00 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST).

The K-Wings return home Sunday for the Military Appreciation game against Toledo. Join us, in celebrating the men and women in our armed forces and be one of the first 1,000 fans in the building to receive a limited edition K-Wings Camo Baseball Hat!

