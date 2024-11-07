Mavericks Hold on against Rapid City Rush, 3-2

November 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (5-1-0-1) secured a hard-fought victory over the Rapid City Rush (0-6-1-1) on Wednesday night, edging out a 3-2 win. The Mavericks and Rush were evenly matched on shots on goal, both tallying 31.

David Cotton opened the scoring early for Kansas City at 4:40 in the first period, assisted by Jackson Berezowski and Damien Giroux, putting the Mavericks up 1-0. Moments later, Kansas City extended their lead with a goal from Berezowski at 7:14, assisted by Cotton and David Noël, bringing the score to 2-0. Rapid City responded with a goal by Chaz Smedsrud at 11:35, assisted by Deni Goure and Zack Hoffman, narrowing the gap to 2-1. The Mavericks struck again as Giroux found the net at 18:05, with assists from Berezowski and Andrew Coxhead, closing the first period with a 3-1 lead.

Rapid City narrowed the lead during the second period with a goal from Joni Jurmo at 17:00, assisted by Maurizio Colella and Brett Davis, cutting the score to 3-2.

In a tense third period, the Rush believed they had tied it up late, but the goal was disallowed due to a high stick. Kansas City then went on the power play and held steady for the final three minutes to secure the win.

Kansas City goaltender Victor Ostman was pivotal in the victory, stopping 29 of 31 shots to keep the Mavericks on top throughout the night.

The Mavericks will look to build on this win as they continue their road trip with two more games in Rapid City on November 8 and 9.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.