ECHL Transactions - November 7
November 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 7, 2024:
Adirondack:
add Mikael Diotte, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey
add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve
delete Ty Gibson, D placed on reserve
Allen:
add Marco Costantini, G activated from reserve
add Robbie Baillargeon, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Dakota Seaman, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Quinn Warmuth D placed on reserve
delete Anson Thornton, G placed on reserve
delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Cincinnati:
delete Nikolai Knyzhov, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre
Fort Wayne:
add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from reserve
add Nolan Volcan, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Chase Bertholet, F placed on reserve
delete Dustin McFaul, D placed on reserve
delete Noah Ganske, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Greenville:
add Kaleb Lawrence, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve
delete Colton Young, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Ben Kraws, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Indy:
add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford
Iowa:
add Samuel Hlavaj, G assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
add Will Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa Wild
add Ryan Sandelin, F assigned by Iowa Wild
delete William Rousseau, G placed on reserve
delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve
delete Adam Goodsir, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Jack O'Brien, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
delete Ty Young, G recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Kansas City:
delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Coachella Vally
Rapid City:
add Matt Radomsky, G activated from reserve
add Simon Boyko, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Garrett Klotz, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Christian Propp, G placed on reserve
delete Joe Widmar, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Brett Davis, F placed on player bereavement lease
Reading:
delete Sawyer Boulton, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
add Jayden Lee, D assigned by Hershey
add Jon McDonald, D assigned by Hershey
add Josh Wilkins, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve
delete Ryan Leibold, F placed on 3-da injured reserve
delete Ben Hawerchuk, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Hudson Thornton, D placed on player bereavement leave
Toledo:
add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve
delete Grant Gabriele, D loaned to Cleveland (a.m.)
Wichita:
add Nicholas Favaro, D activated from 3-day injured reserve (11/6)
