ECHL Transactions - November 7

November 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 7, 2024:

Adirondack:

add Mikael Diotte, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey

add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve

delete Ty Gibson, D placed on reserve

Allen:

add Marco Costantini, G activated from reserve

add Robbie Baillargeon, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Dakota Seaman, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Quinn Warmuth D placed on reserve

delete Anson Thornton, G placed on reserve

delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

delete Nikolai Knyzhov, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre

Fort Wayne:

add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from reserve

add Nolan Volcan, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Chase Bertholet, F placed on reserve

delete Dustin McFaul, D placed on reserve

delete Noah Ganske, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Kaleb Lawrence, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve

delete Colton Young, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Ben Kraws, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Indy:

add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford

Iowa:

add Samuel Hlavaj, G assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

add Will Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa Wild

add Ryan Sandelin, F assigned by Iowa Wild

delete William Rousseau, G placed on reserve

delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve

delete Adam Goodsir, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Jack O'Brien, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

delete Ty Young, G recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Kansas City:

delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Coachella Vally

Rapid City:

add Matt Radomsky, G activated from reserve

add Simon Boyko, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Garrett Klotz, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Christian Propp, G placed on reserve

delete Joe Widmar, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brett Davis, F placed on player bereavement lease

Reading:

delete Sawyer Boulton, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

add Jayden Lee, D assigned by Hershey

add Jon McDonald, D assigned by Hershey

add Josh Wilkins, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve

delete Ryan Leibold, F placed on 3-da injured reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Hudson Thornton, D placed on player bereavement leave

Toledo:

add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve

delete Grant Gabriele, D loaned to Cleveland (a.m.)

Wichita:

add Nicholas Favaro, D activated from 3-day injured reserve (11/6)

