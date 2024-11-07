Glads Take Down Solar Boars on the Road, 2-1

November 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (3-3-2-0) defeated the Orlando Solar Bears (3-4-1-0) by a final score of 2-1 on Wednesday night, at the Kia Center, in Orlando, Florida.

Ethan Haider got the start in goal for the Gladiators, while Michael Simpson made his second professional start on the other end.

With both teams needing a win, both the Gladiators and Solar Bears came out hungry in the opening few minutes. At 3:05, the Solar Bears got the first power play opportunity of the game, as P.J. Fletcher went off for hooking. Atlanta's penalty kill came up large, keeping the game scoreless.

At 10:12, Atlanta forward Carson Denomie forced a turnover in the offensive zone, and immediately found Eric Neiley (2) in the slot, who one timed the puck into the top corner.

In the second period, Orlando would answer back, with Tyler Bird (6) potting a wrist shot from the high slot at 10:17.

The game would remain tied into the third period, with both Ethan Haider and Michael Simpson keeping the opposition off the board with a series of solid saves.

At 12:07 of the final frame, during a delayed penalty, the Gladiators took the lead once more, as P.J. Fletcher deflected a Christian Hausinger point shot, resulting in Joey Cipollone shoveling the puck around Simpson's pad.

Despite a 5-on-3 against the final five minutes, the Gladiators stood strong, winning the game in regulation by a final score of 2-1.

Ethan Haider made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win for Atlanta, while Michael Simpson stopped 23 of 25 in the loss for the Solar Bears.

