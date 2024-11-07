Orlando Solar Bears Welcome Travel + Leisure as Corporate Sponsor

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce a partnership agreement with Travel + Leisure for the 2024-25 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Travel + Leisure Co. to the Orlando Solar Bears family," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "Their commitment to excellence in travel and their passion for creating unforgettable experiences align perfectly with our team's vision. Together, we look forward to building lasting memories and forging a partnership that will inspire both our fans and their customers. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey ahead!"

Travel + Leisure proudly announced the establishment of its global headquarters in Orange County in 2018. The decision to expand in Downtown Orlando emphasizes the city's appeal for one of the world's largest hospitality brands.

"We're incredibly excited about this partnership with the Orlando Solar Bears," said Christine Allen, Sr. Vice President, Talent Acquisition and Corporate Human Resources. "As we move our corporate headquarters to downtown Orlando next year, it feels like the perfect opportunity to connect with the local community in a meaningful way. The Solar Bears represent energy, teamwork, and a winning spirit-values that align closely with what we strive for at Travel + Leisure. We look forward to cheering them on and being part of their success both on and off the ice."

