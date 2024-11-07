Stingrays Hold Successful Community Night in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Last night, the South Carolina Stingrays held a special Community Night at the Community Resource Center (CRC). Three Stingrays players- Micah Miller, Kyler Kupka, and Reilly Webb- volunteered their time to play street hockey with local kids, sign autographs, and share their love of the game. The event provided a fun and inspiring introduction to hockey for children in the community.

In addition to participating in street hockey games, the Stingrays gifted kids with team merchandise, creating an opportunity for young fans to connect with the players and learn more about the sport. ServiceMaster of Charleston, a Stingrays corporate partner, provided free ice cream for all attendees, making the night an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

Louis Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Center, highlighted the event's impact on the children and the broader community. "This event benefits these kids for several reasons," Smith shared. "It introduces them to a new sport, it inspires them to study and look at hockey, and it also brings a cultural thing to these young kids." Smith emphasized the CRC's established role in the community, noting, "We started the Community Resource Center back in 2013. We have three locations here in North Charleston, Hollywood, and Summerville. We impact about 17,000 people a month. We help make sure they have groceries, we work with the schools, we do it all."

For the Stingrays players, the experience was equally rewarding. Miller reflected on the importance of connecting with local kids: "I'd say the most fun part was just getting to know the kids. A lot of them don't know a ton about hockey, but I feel like we kind of sparked an interest for them, and they seemed to really enjoy it." Kupka echoed this sentiment, adding, "I loved seeing how much fun the kids had, getting outside with them, and playing some street hockey. They were loving it." Webb also noted the joy that the children brought to the event, saying, "The kids all had fun outside playing hockey, and they all had smiles on their faces. That's what I loved about it."

The South Carolina Stingrays' Community Night at the CRC reflects the team's commitment to community involvement and promoting hockey as a source of fun and inspiration. The Stingrays are proud to work with local organizations like the Community Resource Center, give back to the community, and encourage a new generation of hockey fans.

