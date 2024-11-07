Black, Davies Assigned to Ghost Pirates

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the club has been assigned goaltender Cooper Black and forward Josh Davies by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.

Black, 23, has appeared in three games so far with the Checkers this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a goals-against average of 2.41 and a save percentage of .815. The Alpena, MI, native played two seasons at Dartmouth College, playing in 60 games, recording a 2.82 GAA and an SV% of .904. He was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team following his freshman season in 2022-23 and earned Second All-Star Team honors in 2023-24. Standing at 6-foot-8, Black signed a contract with the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers on April 2, 2024.

Davies, 20, is coming off an impressive 61-point campaign with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks, scoring 36 goals in 55 games. He has suited up in three games with the Checkers this season. The Calgary, AB, native was selected with the 186th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Panthers. Davies played a total of five seasons in the WHL in Portland and the Swift Current Broncos, producing 140 points (78 goals, 62 assists) in 204 games. In 13 postseason games last year with the Winterhawks, Davies ranked fourth on the club with 11 points.

Both players are expected to make their ECHL debuts with the Ghost Pirates this weekend as Savannah takes on the Idaho Steelheads in a three-game series at Enmarket Arena, starting Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

