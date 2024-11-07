Kaleb Lawrence Assigned to Swamp Rabbits

November 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that the Kings have assigned rookie forward Kaleb Lawrence to Greenville from the Ontario Reign.

Under contract with the Kings, Lawrence has yet to appear in a regular season game. The 6'7", 230-pound forward played his final OHL season last year, splitting time between his hometown Ottawa 67's and London Knights. After starting off the first 30 games with the 67's (30gp, 10g-8ast-18pts), he was later traded to the Knights and added another 10 goals and 19 points in 28 games. Lawrence averaged over a point-per-game in the OHL Playoffs, racking up five goals and nine points in eight postseason appearances as he helped the London Knights win the 2024 OHL Championship and finish as runner-up for the Memorial Cup.

From Ottawa, Ontario, Lawrence signed an NHL entry-level contract with the Kings this offseason after five campaigns in the OHL, playing four additional seasons with the Owen Sound Attack before his final year last season. In 149 career games, Lawrence earned 82 points, evenly split with 41 goals and assists. The 21 year-old was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2022 NHL Draft (7th Rd/#215).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.