South Carolina Stingrays Partner with Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston to Launch

November 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays are proud to announce a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston for the 2024-25 hockey season. Together, they are launching the "Sprinting Forward, Winning for STEM" initiative to support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in the Lowcountry.

For every Stingrays victory this season, Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston will pledge $100 towards a scholarship fund that will be awarded to a local teacher or school. This scholarship will help provide essential equipment and materials for STEM education in the classroom, furthering the community's commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators.

The initiative will be celebrated as part of the Stingrays' annual STEM Night, which engages students and families in hands-on learning activities. This year's STEM Night will take place on March 21, 2025. By tying each Stingrays win to a positive impact on education, the "Sprinting Forward, Winning for STEM" program will bring added excitement to every game while making a lasting difference in local classrooms.

"The partnership was a natural integration for our STEM Night," said Kerri White, Stingrays Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "The initiative provides an opportunity to further connect our fans with Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston and showcase their impact in the community."

This partnership aligns with Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston's broader corporate responsibility platform, Sprinting Forward, Giving Back, which focuses on supporting the communities in which they operate.

"At Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston, we are proud to strengthen our commitment to the communities we serve through this exciting partnership with the South Carolina Stingrays. The 'Sprinting Forward, Winning for STEM' initiative is more than just a sponsorship; it's a tangible investment in the future of our children and the industries that will shape tomorrow. By supporting STEM education in the Lowcountry, we are fostering the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders. Together with the Stingrays, we are not only cheering for victories on the ice but also empowering educators and students with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world," said Axel Bense, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston.

