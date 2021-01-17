Rush End Oilers Five-Game Winning Streak 3-1

RAPID CITY, SD- The Oilers saw their first loss of 2021 on Saturday night, falling 3-1 to Rapid City at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Danny Moynihan opened the scoring for the third-straight game, snapping a puck from the slot past David Tendeck for his team-leading seventh goal on the year. Moynihan's goal - which came 12:06 into the first frame - was the only goal of the period. Olle Eriksson Ek made nine saves on nine shots, and Tendeck got on top of 12 of 13 chances.

Rapid City wasted no time getting to work in the second period. Tyson Empey scored his third goal of the season 1:33 into the period, rocketing a shot inside the post at the perfect height. Avery Peterson scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season less than three minutes later, giving a 2-1 lead to the Rapid City Rush - their first of the weekend.

Rapid City extended their lead with another early goal. This one came 3:13 into the third period, with Jack Suter tying Peterson's team-leading goal total. Suter was able to get on a rebound, scooping the puck up into the net to close out the scoring early in the final period.

The loss was Tulsa's first of 2021 and put an end to a five-game win streak. The Oilers look to bounce back in a rubber match against Rapid City tomorrow at 5:05 p.m. CT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Oilers then return home to play Indy on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7:05 p.m.

