IceMen Agree to Terms with Goaltender Charles Williams

January 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Sunday that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Charles Williams.

Williams, 28 heads to Jacksonville after posting a 2.81 goals-against average and a .908 save-percentage in 31 outings with the Indy Fuel (ECHL) last season.

The 5-11, 179-pound netminder has posted a 69-36-9 record, with six shutouts, a 2.63 goals-against average, and a .915 save percentage in 121 career ECHL appearances split between the Fuel and the Manchester Monarchs.

Williams has also logged a 3-1-0 record in the American Hockey League in stints with the Ontario Reign and the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Detroit, Michigan resident played collegiately at Ferris State University from 2012-2016 before recording an impressive 21-7-5 record at Canisius College during his senior season.

The Icemen are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Greenville to take on the Swamp Rabbits Game time is set for 3:05 p.m. The Icemen are back on home ice on January 22, 23 & 24 when they play host to the Florida Everblades for a three-game home set at Veterans Memorial Arena. To purchase Tickets CLICK HERE

---

The Icemen have opened the season with limited capacity seating. The best way to ensure your seats is with a season ticket membership package. Full & partial season plans are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.