Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. IceMen, 3:05 PM

January 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will conclude three games in as many days with their second tilt against the Jacksonville Icemen this season. Both teams previously met on December 12, 2020, with Jacksonville coming away with a slim 4-3 victory.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-3-3-2) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (4-6-1-1)

January 17, 2021 | 3:05 PM | Game #13 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (7)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Ben Shiley (92)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits rallied late to force overtime and extend their point streak, but fell in a shootout to the South Carolina Stingrays, 4-3, last night in Charleston. Greenville's six straight games scoring first came to an end at 16:35 of the first period last night, when Darien Craighead struck for the Stingrays. The Bits answered early in the second period with goals from Liam Pecararo and Matt Wedman to snag a 2-1 advantage. Late in the middle frame, Cameron Askew drew even for South Carolina. Down 3-2 late in the third, Matt Bradley finished a 2-on-1 rush and tied the game with 2:01 left to force overtime. Jacksonville last played on Friday night and dropped a 4-3 shootout decision over Orlando. Nick Saracino, Pascal Aquin and Jared VanWormer scored for the Icemen.

POWER SURGE:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have scored two power play goals in each of their two previous games. The Swamp Rabbits are 4-for-their-last-9 on the man-advantage after previously scoring four power play goals across the first 10 games of the season (4-for-38). This weekend's success on special teams has Greenville's power play now ranked fifth best in the ECHL entering tonight at a 17% conversion rate (8-for-47).

TEAM AND INDIVIDUAL STREAK CONTINUE:

Matt Bradley's third period goal last night sent a 3-3 game into overtime and extended Greenville's point streak to eight consecutive games. The current point streak is the longest by the Swamp Rabbits since the 2017-18 season. In addition to the team success, Greenville rookie forwards Greg Meireles and Max Zimmer both have active six game point streaks. Meireles recorded an assist last night and has earned a point in each game played dating back to Dec. 27, 2020 at South Carolina (one goal, five assists). Zimmer also recorded a helper last night to extend his point streak to six (four goals, two assists). Twice during Zimmer's point streak he has recorded a goal in back-to-back games for the Bits.

SPREADING THE LOVE:

Nine different players last night for Greenville recorded one point. Chris Carlisle earned an assist on Matt Wedman's second period marker for his first point of the season. Anthony Rinaldi earned a primary helper in his Greenville debut to perfectly setup Matt Bradley on a 2-on-1 rush late in the third period. Rinaldi's assist marked his first professional point. On the same play, defenseman Eric Williams earned his first point as a Swamp Rabbit in his second game. Williams is an ECHL sophomore after playing 62 games last season with the Utah Grizzlies.

THE LAST TIME WE MET:

Tonight marks the second meeting of the season between the Swamp Rabbits and Icemen, and first at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Both teams met on Dec. 12, 2020 at Jacksonville in a 4-3 win for the Icemen. Jacksonville posted three goals in the first period, and two by Icemen veteran forward Wacey Rabbit. Greenville rallied with a pair in the middle period courtesy of Matt Wedman's first pro goal, and Joey Haddad's first of the season only 64 seconds later. Nick Saracino scored for Jacksonville at 1:14 of the third to restore a two-goal advantage, but Mike McNamee answered on the power play at 11:22 to pull the score to 4-3.

