Florida Defeats Orlando in Overtime

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida captain John McCarron scored 30 seconds into overtime to lift the Everblades (10-4-0-0) past the Orlando Solar Bears (6-6-0-0) 4-3 at the Amway Center.

FIRST STAR: FLA - John McCarron (1g) OT-GWG

SECOND STAR: FLA - Jeff Malott (1g-1a)

THIRD STAR: ORL - Dylan Sadowy (1g-1a)

Florida controlled the first period on both ends of the ice with 14 shots on goal and held Orlando to seven shots.

The first goal finally broke through at the 11:54 mark in the second period. With Orlando's Rich Boyd in the sin bin, Michael Huntebrinker tapped in his league-leading fifth power-play goal of the season to put the Blades up 1-0. However, Florida could not keep Orlando off the scoreboard. Solar Bears forward Jake Coughler got the puck past Blades goalie Jake Hildebrand on a four-on-three to even the score (18:39).

But the second period was not over just yet. Logan Roe exited the penalty box and quickly gained possession of the puck behind the Orlando defensemen and fired a shot just before time expired to end the period 2-1 (19:59).

Just 1:53 into the third period, Orlando tied the score again off of a power-play goal by Dylan Sadowy. Less than a minute later, Florida's Jeff Malott scored his first professional goal by sneaking the puck just under Solar Bears netminder Garret Spark's pads (2:42). Late in the third period, Orlando's Alan Lyszczarczyk sent the game into overtime (18:03) by cashing in his second of the season.

In overtime, the Everblades' Roe made an impressive defensive stop and fed the puck to McCarron near center ice. McCarron skated past Orlando's defensemen and scored a top-shelf tally to close out the game.

