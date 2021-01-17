January 18 Stingrays Game Postponed

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL has announced that the game between the South Carolina Stingrays and Jacksonville Icemen scheduled for Monday, January 18 has been postponed, per league safety protocols.

"Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 protocols, the South Carolina Stingrays game versus the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday will be postponed," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "The Stingrays organization continues to adhere to all local and state mandates to ensure the health and safety of our players, staff, and working personnel."

The ECHL is working with the Stingrays and Icemen to reschedule the game to a later date.

Fans who purchased tickets to Monday's game will be able to retain their tickets and use them on the rescheduled date.

