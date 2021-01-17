KC Defeats Utah 5-4 in OT
January 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Kansas City Mavericks forward Phil Marinaccio scored 5:13 into overtime as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night at Maverik Center.
The game started with a wild first period as Utah scored first on AJ White's first goal in a Grizzlies uniform. White played the last 3 seasons with the Idaho Steelheads. The Mavericks responded with 3 unanswered goals, with 2 of them on the power play and a shorthanded goal by Brodie Reid. The Grizzlies clawed back to tie the game with Christian Horn scoring on the power play with 2:21 left and a minute 20 later Pat Cannone tied the game. Cannone has a point in 6 of the 8 games this season. The game was tied 3-3 after 1.
Mavericks forward Brodie Reid scored his 2nd of the game with a power play goal 2:50 into the second period. Reid ended the night with 2 goals and 2 assists. Later in the period Charlie Gerard scores on a breakaway to tie the game. Gerard now leads the team with 5 goals on the season.
Neither team scored in the 3rd period. Overtime saw the Grizzlies outshooting the Mavericks 6 to 3. Mavericks goaltender Joel Rumpel was signed earlier in the day and made his team debut, saving 26 of 30 in the win. Rumpel played for the Grizzlies in the 2017-18 season. Utah's Parker Gahagen saved 29 of 34 in the loss.
The rubber match of the 3 game series is Monday evening at 5:10 pm. Tickets are available by going to utahgrizzlies.com. Capacity is limited to 1800 with masks required and social distancing.
3 stars.
1. Charlie Gerard (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
2. Phil Marinaccio (KC) - GWG in OT.
3. Brodie Reid (KC) - 2 goals, 2 assists.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2021
- KC Defeats Utah 5-4 in OT - Utah Grizzlies
- Tendeck's First Pro Win Forces Rubber Match in Game Two - Rapid City Rush
- Rush End Oilers Five-Game Winning Streak 3-1 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.