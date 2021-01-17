Defiel Steals Game for Rush, Oilers Fall 3-2

RAPID CITY, SD- The Oilers were unable to get back in the win column on Sunday, losing to Rapid City for the second-straight night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The Rush scored the first goal of the game for the first time on the weekend. Hunter Garlent - who had plenty of space thanks to a four-on-four scenario - corralled a rebound before popping the puck past a sliding Roman Durny with 3:31 remaining in the first period. Garlent's goal was the only goal of the period, but both teams reached double digits in the shot department. Tulsa put 13 on Gordon Defiel, while Durny faced 10 shots from the Rush.

Rapid City extended their lead early in the second period, scoring in the opening 100 seconds of the middle frame for the second-consecutive night. Gabriel Chabot scored his third of the season, hammering home a feed from Hunter Garlent, who walked out of the corner to set up his line mate. Tulsa answered the bell five minutes later at the 6:06 mark of the period. Brent Gates sniped Defiel from the high slot, bringing the game to 2-1. It was Gates who tied the game up at 2-2, scoring his second of the game when he floated into the right circle before blasting the puck against the grain and inside the far post. The Oilers' celebration was short-lived, giving up a tip goal from Stephen Baylis 26 seconds later, placing Rapid City on top 3-2 at the 15:55 mark of the period.

No goals were scored in the final frame. Adam Pleskach thought he found a power-play goal late in the game, but it was called off - the second time in as many nights the Oilers' captain had one pulled off the board.

The Oilers look to bounce back with a busy upcoming week, starting with a 7:05 p.m. Wednesday game at the BOK Center against the Indy Fuel. Tulsa will square off two more times with Indy, playing the Fuel on Friday and Saturday at the same time and place. The Oilers close out a four-game week with a Sunday Family Funday game against the Allen Americans at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

