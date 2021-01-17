ECHL Transactions - January 17
January 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 17, 2021:
Allen:
Delete Zach Sawchenko, G recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Joseph Garreffa, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Jake McGrew, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chase Harrison, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jacob Panetta, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Rapid City:
Add Nate Kallen, D activated from reserve
Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve
Delete Brennan Saulnier, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Tulsa:
Delete Matt Lane, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Wheeling:
Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Starrett, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Ryan Scarfo, F loaned to Tucson
Delete Nick Rivera, F loaned to Binghamton
Delete Matt Alfaro, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/16]
