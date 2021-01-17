ECHL Transactions - January 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 17, 2021:

Allen:

Delete Zach Sawchenko, G recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Joseph Garreffa, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Jake McGrew, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chase Harrison, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jacob Panetta, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Rapid City:

Add Nate Kallen, D activated from reserve

Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve

Delete Brennan Saulnier, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Tulsa:

Delete Matt Lane, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wheeling:

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Starrett, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Ryan Scarfo, F loaned to Tucson

Delete Nick Rivera, F loaned to Binghamton

Delete Matt Alfaro, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/16]

