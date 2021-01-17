Blades Look for Second Win of Weekend

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (9-4-0-0) face the Orlando Solar Bears (6-5-0-0) in the second game of the weekend at the Amway Center.

Last night in Orlando, the Everblades claimed a 6-3 victory over the Solar Bears. Tied after one period, the Blades broke out for three goals in the second frame and added two more in the third.

Forward John McCarron put up two goals and two assists to lead Florida in scoring. McCarron's linemate Blake Winiecki added a goal and an assist as well. In the third period, forward Luke Nogard scored in his first game with the Everblades to put Florida up 5-3.

Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Saturday that forward Marcus Vela has agreed to terms. Vela comes to the Everblades after playing 49 games with the Toledo Walleye (12g-13a) and three contests with the Orlando Solar Bears (0g-1a) last season.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: Sunday, January 17 at 3:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to all the action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

