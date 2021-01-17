Solar Bears battle back to earn point in 4-3 OT loss to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (6-5-1-0) battled back on three separate occasions to force overtime, but the team only came away with one point as they fell to the Florida Everblades (10-4-0-0) by a 4-3 score on Sunday afternoon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Following a goal-less first period for both teams, Orlando put up a season-high 21 shots on goal in the second frame. The Everblades opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Michael Huntebrinker, but Orlando responded with a power-play marker from Jake Coughler at 18:39, as the forward snapped a shot from the left circle off the far post and in to tie the game at 1-1 during a 4-on-3 sequence.

The Everblades scored in the final second of the frame to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission as Logan Roe stepped out of the penalty box and beat Garret Sparks high for the goal.

The Solar Bears responded with another power-play goal in the third to make it 2-2 when Dylan Sadowy netted his second of the season at 1:53 when he hammered in a back-door feed at the right post.

Following Jeff Malott's goal at 2:42, the Solar Bears tied the score late with the power play when Alan Lyszczarczyk out-waited and beat Hildebrand at 18:03 to force overtime.

John McCarron ended the game half a minute into the extra frame on a 2-on-1 rush with a snap shot over the glove of Sparks.

Sparks took the overtime loss with 31 saves on 35 shots against; Hildebrand picked up the win with 32-of-35 stops.

NOTABLES:

Sadowy (1g-1a) and Tristin Langan (2a) led Orlando in scoring for the afternoon

Sadowy (2g) and Lyszczarczyk (2g) each have goals over their last two games

Mark Auk assisted on Coughler's goal, giving him a five-game assist streak (6a) since joining the Solar Bears; his 11 total assists on the season rank second among all ECHL defensemen

Taylor Cammarata extended his point streak to three games (1g-2a)

Orlando's power play went a combined 5-for-12 (41.67%) against Florida over two games this weekend

The Solar Bears went 1-1-1-0 for the weekend

Sparks made his first appearance on home ice for Orlando since April 25, 2015 vs. Florida (Game 5, East Division Semifinals); the game was his 50th career regular season appearance with the Solar Bears

THREE STARS:

1) John McCarron - FLA

2) Jeff Malott - FLA

3) Dylan Sadowy - ORL

