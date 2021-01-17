Greenville Extends Point Streak to Nine Behind Bednard's Brilliance

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits won two of three on the weekend with a Sunday afternoon victory over the Jacksonville Icemen, 4-1, to improve their point streak to nine. Ryan Bednard was sensational in goal for Greenville with 40 saves, and the Swamp Rabbits successfully claimed five of six standings points on the weekend.

After a scoreless 20 minutes, Greenville broke the ice with a goal scored by Anthony Rinaldi. On a great move at the net front, Rinaldi potted his first professional goal at 4:14 of the second period to put Greenville ahead 1-0.

The Swamp Rabbits doubled their lead with Luc Brown scoring on a rebound at the 6:09 mark of the frame. Greenville added another with Greg Meireles firing a shot top shelf past Icemen netminder Kyle Keyser with 6:01 left in the period. Meireles' tally continued his point streak to seven games.

In the final frame, Rabbits forward Max Zimmer matched Meireles and continued his seven game point streak with an empty net goal at 17:09. Jacksonville broke Bednard's shutout bid with a late power play marker from Nick Saracino with 2:24 left in the contest.

The Swamp Rabbits finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill in their 4-1 victory at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville improved their record to 5-3-3-2 with an upcoming four game set looming with the Orlando Solar Bears starting on Wednesday night at the Amway Center. Puck dropped is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

