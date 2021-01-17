January 18 IceMen Game at South Carolina Postponed

January 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL has announced that the game between the South Carolina Stingrays and Jacksonville Icemen scheduled for Monday, January 18 has been postponed, per league safety protocols.

"Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 protocols, the South Carolina Stingrays game versus the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday will be postponed," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "The Stingrays organization continues to adhere to all local and state mandates to ensure the health and safety of our players, staff, and working personnel."

The ECHL is working with the Stingrays and Icemen to reschedule the game to a later date.

Fans who purchased tickets to Monday's game will be able to retain their tickets and use them on the rescheduled date.

The Icemen play in Greenville this afternoon at 3:05 p.m. The Icemen will then return home to get ready for a three-game home set against the Florida Everblades on January 22, 23 & 24.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.