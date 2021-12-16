Rush Edge Steelheads in Boise, 2-1

(BOISE, Idaho.) - Lukas Parik made 32 saves and Garrett Klotz and Brett Gravelle each scored as the Rapid City Rush defeated the Idaho Steelheads, 2-1, Wednesday night at the Idaho Central Arena.

Rapid City opened the scoring in the first period after Christian Evers intercepted a clearing attempt at the blue line and snapped a shot on net that Klotz deflected. The puck skipped through Colton Point and the Rush grabbed a 1-0 lead.

Idaho evened the score early in the second after a Rush turnover at the blue line led to a breakaway for Colton Kehler. He carried the puck deep and snapped a wrist shot low on the glove side past Parik, squaring the score at one.

Rapid City answered with less than four minutes to play in the second. After Michael Prapavessis turned the puck over in the attacking zone, Colton Leiter broke out through center and hit Tanner Schachle barreling down the left wing. Schachle got an edge on the defense and fired a pass to the back post. Gravelle was crashing that post and guided the pass into the net past Point, putting the Rush back on top.

Meanwhile, the Steelheads could not solve Parik. They fired 13 shots on net in the final period and the rookie goaltender stopped everything. He finished with 32 saves and the Rush held on to win the game, 2-1.

Klotz scored his second of the season and Gravelle netted his eighth as the Rush won their third-straight game and improved to 11-10-1-2. Idaho dropped to 14-8-0-1 in the loss. The Rush and Steelheads will meet again on Friday night in Boise. Puck drop at the Idaho Central Arena is scheduled for 7:10 PM.

