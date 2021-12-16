Steelheads Offense Stifled in 2-1 Loss to Rush

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (14-8-1) posted 33 shots in the game but fell 2-1 to the Rapid City Rush (11-10-3) on Wednesday night from Idaho Central Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

A brisk opening period led to only one tally in the frame coming as a deflection for the Rush, and with a goal disallowed for the Steelheads it stayed at a 1-0 scoreline into the second period. The possession gap swung in the Steelheads' favor, and they capitalized early in the frame thanks to a breakaway goal by forward Colton Kehler (6:08 2nd) to knot the game, 1-1. Despite the solid progress, the Rush gained back the advantage late in the second period. The Steelheads kept the pressure on for the remainder of the game, but two disallowed goals halted their efforts in the 2-1 loss.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. RC - Brett Gravelle (game-winning goal)

2. IDH - Colton Kehler (breakaway goal)

3. RC - Lukas Parik (Win, 32-33 saved)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colton Point (G) - 21 saves in strong season debut

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Colton Kehler: Kehler netted the first goal for the Steelheads tonight and stretched his uptick in form to points in three of his last five games (1-2-3). Three of his four of his five goals have opened the team scoring.

- Zack Andrusiak: Andrusiak extended his point streak to three games with his first assist in his recent stretch.

- Colton Point: Despite the loss, Point had a strong season debut, halting 21 of 23 shots and saddled with the loss. Point has allowed two goals or less in five of seven games with the Steelheads since the 2019-20 season.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Though the Steelheads picked up the loss, their defensive acumen continued through the game. The Steelheads are still averaging just 2.09 goals against per game, leading the ECHL in that category while holding opponents to two goals or less in regulation in six-straight games, all of which are in December. If all four Steelheads goaltenders qualified for league stats, they would all sit in the top-15 in goals-against average in the ECHL (Kupsky - 1st, 1.60; Jurusik - 3rd, 1.86; Point - 6th, 2.04; Scheel - 13th, 2.37).

ATTENDANCE: 4,620

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Rush continue their weekend set on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

