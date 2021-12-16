ECHL Transactions - December 16

December 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 16, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Chris Ordoobadi, F

Harrison Harper, D

Trois-Rivières:

Danick Malouin, D

Philippe Bureau-Blais, D

Nicolas Lariviere, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Kameron Kielly, F recalled by Belleville

Delete Hugo Roy, F loaned to Belleville

Florida:

Add Russell Jordan, F activated from reserve

Delete Robert Carpenter, F recalled by Milwaukee

Delete Zach Solow, F recalled by Milwaukee

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Milwaukee

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Murphy, D returned from loan to Providence

Delete Stephen Harper, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Indy:

Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Rockford

Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Ryan Edquist, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Bryce Misley, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Norfolk:

Add Cedric Lacroix, F added to roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Hershey

Utah:

Delete Luke Martin, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Matt Foley, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Add Patrick Watling, F returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Brendan Harris, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Doherty, F placed on reserve

Delete Pierrick Dube, F suspended by team

Worcester:

Delete Drew Callin, F loaned to Springfield

Delete Nolan Vesey, F loaned to Springfield

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F loaned to Springfield

