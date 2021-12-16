ECHL Transactions - December 16
December 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 16, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Chris Ordoobadi, F
Harrison Harper, D
Trois-Rivières:
Danick Malouin, D
Philippe Bureau-Blais, D
Nicolas Lariviere, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Kameron Kielly, F recalled by Belleville
Delete Hugo Roy, F loaned to Belleville
Florida:
Add Russell Jordan, F activated from reserve
Delete Robert Carpenter, F recalled by Milwaukee
Delete Zach Solow, F recalled by Milwaukee
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Milwaukee
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Murphy, D returned from loan to Providence
Delete Stephen Harper, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Indy:
Add Cale Morris, G assigned by Rockford
Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Ryan Edquist, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Bryce Misley, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Norfolk:
Add Cedric Lacroix, F added to roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Hershey
Utah:
Delete Luke Martin, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Matt Foley, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Add Patrick Watling, F returned from loan to Syracuse
Delete Brendan Harris, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Doherty, F placed on reserve
Delete Pierrick Dube, F suspended by team
Worcester:
Delete Drew Callin, F loaned to Springfield
Delete Nolan Vesey, F loaned to Springfield
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F loaned to Springfield
