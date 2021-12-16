Bednard Reassigned to the Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Thursday that goaltender Ryan Bednard has been reassigned to the Stingrays by the Hershey Bears.

Bednard, 24, has a 5-5 record after appearing in 10 games for the Stingrays this season, posting a 2.44 goals against average to go along with his 0.922 save percentage. The 2015 seventh round draft pick of the Florida Panthers is in his third pro season, accumulating a 0.915 save percentage and 2.62 goals against average. Over his past five appearances for the Stingrays, Bednard boasts a .940 save percentage while giving up less than two goals per game.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound netminder has spent the majority of time the last two seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, suiting up for 55 games. Bednard has had multiple stints with the Springfield Thunderbirds and Syracuse Crunch of the AHL, posting a 5-4 record with a 3.13 goals against average and 0.902 save percentage.

