Drew Callin Signs AHL Contract with Springfield Thunderbirds

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that forward Drew Callin has signed a one-year AHL contract with the Springfield Thunderbirds while forwards Nolan Vesey and Jacob Hayhurst have signed professional tryouts with the Thunderbirds.

Callin, 26, made his AHL debut last Friday, December 10 scoring a goal for Springfield in a 4-2 loss vs. the Toronto Marlies. The 6-foot-3, 205lb forward played last Saturday and Sunday with the Thunderbirds as well. The Middleton, WI native has tallied 11 points (5G, 6a) in 15 games with Worcester during his third professional season, and has accumulated 43 points (23G, 20A) in 91 career ECHL games.

Vesey, 26, has posted eight points (3G, 5A) in 17 games for the Railers this season during his third professional season. The 6-foot, 190lb forward has totaled 24 points (8G, 16A) in 64 career ECHL games. The North Reading, MA native has played parts of two seasons in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors from 2018-20 registering four points (1G, 3A) in 25 career AHL games.

Hayhurst, 24, is currently second on the Railers in scoring with 12 points (5G, 7A) in 19 games during his second professional season. The Mississauga, ON native is still considered a rookie after playing 19 ECHL games last season split with Wheeling and Greenville logging eight points (1G, 7A). The 5-foot-9 170lb, forward has 20 points (6G, 14A) in 38 career ECHL games.

