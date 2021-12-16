Forward Kyle Marino Recalled by Chicago Wolves

December 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - Forward Kyle Marino was recalled by the Chicago Wolves from the Idaho Steelheads prior to last night's game, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today.

Marino, 25, earns his second AHL stint of the season following 10 games with the Steelheads, tabbing two goals and four assists for six points with 24 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating. The Niagara Falls, Ont. native joined the Steelheads on assignment on November 19 and earned two game-winning goals on November 24 as well as December 8. He was signed by the Steelheads in the off-season but earned an AHL contract from AHL Chicago, who played him for three games to start the 2021-22 campaign.

The 6-foot-3 forward played 27 games with the Wheeling Nailers in the 2020-21 season to open his professional career, posting another two goals and four assists with 76 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, Marino played four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks while serving as an assistant captain in his final two years, tallying 27 points (9-18-27) with 198 penalty minutes in 101 games.

The Steelheads continue their three-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

