MegaSeats Named "Official Ticket Marketplace of the ECHL"

December 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that MegaSeats has been named the "Official Ticket Marketplace of the ECHL" for the 2021-22 Season.

As part of the agreement, MegaSeats will offer ticket distribution to Teams across the ECHL, providing benefits such as increased event awareness, real-time sales data and a trusted buying experience for fans. Additionally, MegaSeats will be the presenting sponsor of the 2021-22 ECHL Annual Awards Gala at the ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in June.

"Our relationship with MegaSeats allows our fans access to some of the best tickets available for ECHL games with no fees and no shipping cost, while also joining with our partner who recognizes and celebrates the great work our staffs do each season," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

"MegaSeats is beyond excited to enter into a partnership with ECHL," said Up Punyagupta, Managing Director of MegaSeats. "As a ticketing platform that charges no fees - which is possible by having very small spend on ads - this partnership will really help us get in front of fans to try out what we humbly think is a superior way to buy tickets" to meet their goals, while growing attendance numbers across the league."

