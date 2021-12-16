Miner Stymies Thunder Offense

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Wichita began a four-game series on Wednesday night against Utah, falling 3-0 to the Grizzlies at the Maverik Center.

Trent Miner stopped 28 shots, earning his second shutout against the Thunder this season.

Utah was awarded a two-man advantage in the first period when Carter Johnson was called for tripping and then a four-minute double minor assessed to Dean Stewart.

Andrew Nielson fired home a shot from the slot past Evan Buitenhuis to make it 1-0. At 14:35, Mason Mannek intercepted a loose puck in the slot and put a wrist shot past Buitenhuis. The goal needed to be reviewed, but was allowed to stand.

Later in the period, the Grizzlies appeared to take a 3-0 lead. Mannek outraced a Thunder defenseman to a puck and centered a pass from behind the goal line. This time, the goal was reviewed and waived off. Utah outshot Wichita by a 24-5 margin in the frame.

In the second, Wichita took the first seven shots of the period. Miner kicked aside 11 shots from the Thunder. Boucher added to the Utah lead with just seven seconds left to make it 3-0.

Buitenhuis stopped 49 shots in the losing effort. Wichita gave up a season-high 52 shots and has now dropped five in a row.

Wichita returns to action on Friday night against Utah starting at 8:10 p.m.

