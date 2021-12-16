Kielly and Roy Called up to Belleville

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that forwards Kameron Kielly and Hugo Roy have signed Professional Tryout agreements with the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League. This will be the second AHL stint for Kielly this season and the third call up of the year for Roy.

Kielly assembled an impressive weekend performance with seven points (4G-3A) in three games from last Friday against Orlando to last Sunday against Greenville. The Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island native gets the call up to Belleville after recording eight total points (4G-4A) in 11 games with the Gladiators. Atlanta traded for Kielly's ECHL rights from Rapid City on Nov. 17, and then the forward signed an ECHL contract with the team on Nov. 25. Kielly skated in two games with Belleville earlier this season on a Professional Tryout.

Roy leads Atlanta with 12 goals at the time of his third call-up of the season. The forward was initially brought up to Belleville on Nov. 5, skated in one game with the B-Sens, and was returned to Atlanta on Nov. 7. The following day, Roy was called up again to the AHL and stayed for three more games before he was returned to the Gladiators on Nov. 20.

The Gladiators play next on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 against the Florida Everblades (12-6-2-3) at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. --

