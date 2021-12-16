Gladiators Coat Drive Brings Warmth to Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that the Gladiators Coat Drive collected over 200 coats on behalf of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia. The coats will be made available at the St. Vincent de Paul Georgia thrift store located in Duluth, Georgia.

The Gladiators announced the initiative through email and social media early in December, and coats were brought to Gas South Arena prior to puck drop of the Atlanta home games on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. A special emphasis was placed on children's coats to ensure that no child is cold for the winter. Steve Kosmala and Sidnee Berch displaying donated coats Gladiators Season Ticket Holder Steve Kosmala helped organize the drive in conjunction with Gladiators Community Outreach Coordinator Sidnee Berch. The successful initiative will help bring warmth and dignity to those unable to purchase expensive outerwear for the winter months.

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia is a non-profit organization that strives to bring hope and help to those in need so they may achieve stability and move toward self-sufficiency. Donate to St. Vincent de Paul --

