Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Janney Roofing, Is Tuesday, December 21

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hockey fans will have the opportunity to help spread some holiday cheer to the children throughout Central Florida when the Orlando Solar Bears host the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Janney Roofing, during the Solar Bears game against the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Fans in attendance are encouraged to bring new teddy bears or stuffed animals to throw onto the ice when the Solar Bears score their first goal of the game. The teddy bears and stuffed animals will be collected and distributed to children and families in need during the holiday season with assistance from Orange County Public Schools, Harvest Time International and the Salvation Army.

During the game against the Gladiators, the Solar Bears will also take to the ice wearing "Ugly Sweater" jerseys, featuring a festive brick fireplace design with holiday stockings based on previous Ugly Sweater jersey designs. Fans will have the ability to bid on these unique game-worn jerseys at the game, or they can purchase an extremely limited quantity of replica jerseys.

"We are excited for the return of our Teddy Bear Toss this season, and we thank all of the organizations participating this season to help make this possible," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "We're extremely fortunate to be a part of a community that shares in the idea of making a positive impact during the holiday season and year-round."

The Solar Bears last hosted a Teddy Bear Toss during the 2019-20 season, during which the team collected a club-record 8,454 stuffed animals. The Solar Bears did not host a Teddy Bear Toss during the 2020-21 season due to the late start to the season, capacity restrictions and health and safety protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears resume their road trip when they visit the Allen Americans on Friday, Dec. 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

