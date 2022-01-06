Rush Announce Details for Rodeo Night

January 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, are excited to announce the details for the team's Rodeo Night, presented by Gold Buckle Beer, to be held on Saturday, January 22 at 7:05 PM.

"Last season's Rodeo Night was a highlight for our entire staff and our fan base," said Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin. "Rodeo has such a special meaning here, both to Rapid City and the entire state of South Dakota. After the great experience of the first Rodeo Night, we are thrilled to be able to put on another one and make it even better for Rush Nation."

This is the second iteration of Rodeo Night and for the original night, held in January of 2021, Rapid City was awarded ECHL Theme Night of the Year. Gold Buckle Beer was the sponsor of the pregame party for 2021's pregame party at Rodeo Night and the Rush are happy to welcome them back as a premier sponsor and build upon last season's event.

The Rush will celebrate Rodeo, the state sport of South Dakota, and will once again partner with and salute the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Rapid City, which are set to begin the following week.

Rodeo champions, past and present, will be in attendance and there will be a pregame party, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse in Rushmore Hall, starting at 4:30 PM and leading up to the game. It will feature a meet-and-greet with special guests, all to be announced at a later date. A ticket to the game grants access to the pregame party as well and all fans are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The Rush will wear specialty, Rodeo inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Western Legacy Foundation, formerly known as the Black Hills Stock Show Foundation.

Fans can purchase a special Rodeo Hat Trick Package, which features a ticket to Rodeo Night, a ticket to Broncs for Breakfast on Wednesday, February 2 at 10:00 AM at James Kjerstad Event Center and a ticket to a Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Event. The Rodeo Hat Trick Package starts at $65 and will available starting at 2:00 PM on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.