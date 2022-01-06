Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: JAN 7-8

January 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







The Cyclones open up 2022 with Throwback Weekend and the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss!

Here's what's on tap for the Cyclones this week:

FRIDAY 1/7 | SATURDAY 1/8: The 'Clones welcome the Fort Wayne Komets and Kalamazoo Wings to Heritage Bank Center Friday and Saturday night for Throwback Weekend and a pair of Teddy Bear Toss nights!

Fans can enjoy $1 sodas, beers, and hotdogs throughout the weekend. Each game, fans are encouraged to bring their new or gently used teddy bears and other stuffed animals to the arena. When the Cyclones score their first goal of the game, fans will throw their plush pals to the ice, where they will be collected shortly after and donated to the Cincinnati Police Department!

Puck drop is slated for 7:30PM on both nights with doors opening one hour prior.

Each game can be watched live with a FloHockey subscription, or listened to for free online at https://mixlr.com/cincinnati-cyclones/

DOWN THE ROAD: The Cyclones will host the Atlanta Gladiators next week on Wednesday to wrap up a five game homestand. The team will then venture to Kalamazoo for a Saturday evening tilt, before returning home on Sunday the 16th for their first home matinee of the season against Toledo.

For Media Credentials, please contact Andrew Mossbrooks at amossbrooks@heritagebankcenter.com and specify which game you are looking to get credentialed for, and if you are requesting locker room access. Please note: All members of media that plan on attending Cyclones games for coverage must be fully vaccinated and have proof of vaccination before receiving access to players. Additionally, Media must be masked while interacting with players. Members of the media may also request that a player be available to them via zoom, regardless of vaccination status.

MEDIA NOTES: Game notes, along with other statistical information will now be available via QR codes, which will be found on press row. If you would like a physical copy of game materials for the night, please email Andrew Mossbrooks at the address above.

For additional ticketing information, please call 513-421-PUCK or head to Cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.