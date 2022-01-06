Stingrays Add Two Ahead of Weekend

January 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Thursday that defenseman Jordan Subban has been reassigned to the Stingrays by Hershey. The team has also agreed to terms with forward Nick Isaacson.

Subban signed an AHL contract with the Bears this past offseason and was assigned to South Carolina on October 11th. The 26-year-old earned his first recall to Hershey on December 17th following 19 games with the Stingrays. The native of Rexdale, Ont. scored four goals and added eight assists to start the year in the lowcountry, ranking him in the top 10 among defensemen in the ECHL with 12 points. He played in one game with the Bears on December 27th, 2021.

Before taking last season off, Subban appeared in 232 AHL games with the Utica Comets and Ontario Reign, tallying 103 points (34 goals, 69 assists). During the 2019-20 campaign, Subban appeared in 47 games for Dornbirner EC in Austria, scoring five goals and adding 11 assists.

Isaacson, 22, joins the Stingrays after beginning the year at the University of Guelph, tallying three points (two goals, one assist) in six games played for the Gryphons.

The native of Oakville, Ont. began his junior hockey career with the Lindsay Muskies of the OJHL, playing in 46 games and scoring 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists). Over the course of five seasons, Isaacson split time with the Peterborough Petes and Mississauga Steelheads in the OHL, recording 32 goals and adding 50 assists in 224 total games.

The Stingrays head to Estero, Florida on Friday, January 7th to take on the Florida Everblades for the first time this season with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. You can catch all the action on the Stingrays Broadcast Network, Flohockey, and Mixlr.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.