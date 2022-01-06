D'Astous Scores Game Winner with 1.7 Seconds Left

Boise, Idaho - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored the game winning goal with 1.7 seconds left in the third period to give the Utah Grizzlies a 2-1 win over the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Neither team scored in the first period with Utah outshooting Idaho 14 to 6 in the frame. Utah outshot Idaho 35 to 28 for the night, which is notable since Idaho has only allowed 25.9 shots per game this season.

Quinn Ryan got Utah on the board 14:47 into the second period as he scored from a Christian Simeone pass out in front of the net. Idaho's Michael Prapavessis scored his 3rd of the year 43 seconds later to tie the game.

Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play. Idaho had a 4 minute power play after Utah's Luke Martin got a double minor for high sticking 12:38 into the third period.

Utah goaltender Cole Kehler saved 27 of 28 and Idaho's Jake Kupsky saved 33 of 35, including a handful of highlight saves in the 2nd half of the game. Ben Tardif led Utah with 9 shots on goal.

Tardif was standing in the high slot when he threw a pass to the right circle with 2 seconds left that D'Astous connected on the one-timer for the game winner. D'Astous was a +1 for the night to make him +17 for the season. His 13 goals this season lead the Grizzlies and it also leads all league defenseman.

3 stars

1. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - GWG with 1.7 seconds left.

2. Jake Kupsky (Idaho) 33 of 35 saves.

3. Michael Prapavessis (Idaho) - 1 goal.

