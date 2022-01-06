ECHL Transactions - January 6

January 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 6, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Marvin Degon, D

Fort Wayne:

Tommy Proudlock, G

Bailey Brkin, G

Maine:

Philippe Bureau-Blais, D (team suspension lifted)

Maxime St-Cyr, F (team suspension lifted)

Worcester:

Brody Claeys, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kansas City:

Garrett Clarke, D from Maine

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Luke Stevens, F signed contract, added to active roster

Atlanta:

Add Elijah Vilio, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Cincinnati:

Add Mike Gornall, F added to active roster (claimed from Greenville)

Florida:

Add Matt Harrington, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Trevor Daley, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Derek Ciminelli, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Will Graber, D assigned by Hershey

Add Liam Hughes, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Blake Siebenaler, D loaned to Charlotte

Delete Bailey Conger, F traded to Kansas City

Greenville:

Add Connor Russell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Anthony Beauchamp, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Liam Pecararo, F loaned to Hartford

Indy:

Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D recalled by Rockford

Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Kale Howarth, F recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Delete Zach Alvarado, G released as EBUG

Kansas City:

Add Justin Woods, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Johnson, F placed on reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Delete Reid Perepeluk, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Reading:

Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Jordan Subban, D assigned by Hershey

Add Nick Isaacson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Skyler Smutek, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jake Ramsey, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Add Connor McCarthy, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add Will Cullen, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add Cole Coskey, F assigned by Bridgeport

Add Reece Newkirk, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Grant Jozefek, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Tommy Besinger, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)

Delete Liam Coughlin, F loaned to Springfield

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.