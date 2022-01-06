ECHL Transactions - January 6
January 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 6, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Marvin Degon, D
Fort Wayne:
Tommy Proudlock, G
Bailey Brkin, G
Maine:
Philippe Bureau-Blais, D (team suspension lifted)
Maxime St-Cyr, F (team suspension lifted)
Worcester:
Brody Claeys, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kansas City:
Garrett Clarke, D from Maine
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Luke Stevens, F signed contract, added to active roster
Atlanta:
Add Elijah Vilio, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Cincinnati:
Add Mike Gornall, F added to active roster (claimed from Greenville)
Florida:
Add Matt Harrington, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Trevor Daley, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Derek Ciminelli, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Will Graber, D assigned by Hershey
Add Liam Hughes, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Blake Siebenaler, D loaned to Charlotte
Delete Bailey Conger, F traded to Kansas City
Greenville:
Add Connor Russell, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Anthony Beauchamp, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Liam Pecararo, F loaned to Hartford
Indy:
Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D recalled by Rockford
Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Kale Howarth, F recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Delete Zach Alvarado, G released as EBUG
Kansas City:
Add Justin Woods, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Johnson, F placed on reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
Delete Reid Perepeluk, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Reading:
Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Jordan Subban, D assigned by Hershey
Add Nick Isaacson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Skyler Smutek, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jake Ramsey, G released as EBUG
Worcester:
Add Connor McCarthy, D assigned by Bridgeport
Add Will Cullen, D assigned by Bridgeport
Add Cole Coskey, F assigned by Bridgeport
Add Reece Newkirk, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Grant Jozefek, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Tommy Besinger, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)
Delete Liam Coughlin, F loaned to Springfield
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2022
- Everblades Sign NHL Veteran Trevor Daley - Florida Everblades
- Rush Announce Details for Rodeo Night - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Thunder Sign Forward Luke Stevens - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Add Two Ahead of Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbits Add Pair in Beauchamp and Russell - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stanley Cup and Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Jacksonville for 2022 ECHL/Warrior All-Star Classic Festivities - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans to Launch Season Ticket Renewal Campiagn January 7th - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: JAN 7-8 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stanley Cup and Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Jacksonville for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - ECHL
- Goaltender Parks Returns to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Kupsky Shines, Points Slip in Steelheads Late 2-1 Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- D'Astous Scores Game Winner with 1.7 Seconds Left - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.