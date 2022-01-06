Rabbits Add Pair in Beauchamp and Russell

January 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that the club has made a pair of additions, signing forward Anthony Beauchamp and defenseman Connor Russell to contracts.

Beauchamp, 23, joins the Swamp Rabbits after departing the University of Toronto of USports, where he was in the midst of his third season with in the collegiate ranks. In 41 collegiate games, the forward has posted 15 points (5g, 10a). Prior to his collegiate days, Beauchamp played four seasons in the QMJHL with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, and the Gatineau Olympiques.

Russell, 25, joins Greenville after a seven-game start to the season for USports side Brock University. Prior to his time at Brock, the Guelph, ON native spent two season with the University of Ottawa where he totaled 10 points (0g, 10a) in 37 games.

Greenville travels to Gas South Arena on Friday and Saturday for the first two of three games against the Atlanta Gladiators, culminating with a Sunday meeting between the two sides at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 3:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.