Thunder Sign Forward Luke Stevens
January 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed forward Luke Stevens to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.
Stevens began the season with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League where he appeared in four games. The Duxbury, MA native was assigned to Adirondack for one day on December 2nd.
Prior to turning pro, Stevens played for four seasons with Yale University where he tallied 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 101 games. Stevens was a fifth-round draft pick (126th overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015. Luke is the son of three-time NHL All-Star Kevin Stevens.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2022
- Everblades Sign NHL Veteran Trevor Daley - Florida Everblades
- Rush Announce Details for Rodeo Night - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Thunder Sign Forward Luke Stevens - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Add Two Ahead of Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbits Add Pair in Beauchamp and Russell - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stanley Cup and Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Jacksonville for 2022 ECHL/Warrior All-Star Classic Festivities - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans to Launch Season Ticket Renewal Campiagn January 7th - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: JAN 7-8 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stanley Cup and Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Jacksonville for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - ECHL
- Goaltender Parks Returns to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Kupsky Shines, Points Slip in Steelheads Late 2-1 Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- D'Astous Scores Game Winner with 1.7 Seconds Left - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.