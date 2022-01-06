Thunder Sign Forward Luke Stevens

January 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed forward Luke Stevens to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Stevens began the season with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League where he appeared in four games. The Duxbury, MA native was assigned to Adirondack for one day on December 2nd.

Prior to turning pro, Stevens played for four seasons with Yale University where he tallied 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 101 games. Stevens was a fifth-round draft pick (126th overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015. Luke is the son of three-time NHL All-Star Kevin Stevens.

