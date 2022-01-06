Americans to Launch Season Ticket Renewal Campiagn January 7th

Allen, Texas - The Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club will launch the Season Ticket Member (STM) Renewal Campaign for the upcoming 2022-23 season on January 7th, running through February 1st, 2022

All current STMs will receive their renewal information via email beginning on January 7. If you do not receive your information, please contact the Americans Ticket Team at info@allenamericans.com and we will make sure that you receive it ASAP.

All Season Ticket Members who are in multi-year agreements have the option to opt out of the cost-saving deals, and can do so by emailing info@allenamericans.com before February 1st.

If a STM elects to opt out of their agreement, but chooses to later buy Season Tickets, the Season Ticket price will be at the New Season Ticket Member Pricing, which will be approximately 40% higher than the multi-year agreement rate.

AMERICANS Season Ticket Memberships are the best way to see every game at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, SAVE MONEY, and enjoy a host of year-round benefits:

Best savings, in many cases over 40% compared to New Season Ticket prices

Multi-Year Price Protection through the AMERICANS Season Ticket Member Agreement

15% Discount (10% for Half Season) in the AMERICANS TEAM STORE at Credit Union of Texas Event Center (On-Site Only)

Access to the Coors Light Season Ticket Member Club for all regular season and playoff home games at Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Exclusive Monthly STM Events, held year-round

Season Ticket Member Gift

Priority Ticket Availability for the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs

Access to Ticket Pre-Sales for Non-Hockey Events at the CUTX Event Center

"We're excited to officially launch renewals and let fans secure their seats for the 2022-23 season," says Jonny Mydra, Vice President of Ticketing. "We are proud to offer some of the most substantial Season Ticket Member discounts in professional sports, and we are committed to providing our members with unique experiences throughout the year. Our loyal Season Ticket Members are imperative to our success, and we appreciate the atmosphere they help create at the #RinkOfRed."

AMERICANS SEASON TICKET MEMBER RENEWAL TIMELINE

WINDOW LAUNCH DEADLINE

Renewal January 7, 2022 February 1, 2022

New Memberships February 7, 2022 October 15, 2022

