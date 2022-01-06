Goaltender Parks Returns to Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that goaltender Tyler Parks was reassigned to the team from the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League. Parks is on a two-way AHL-ECHL contract with Belleville and Atlanta.

Parks stopped 24 of 28 shots against the Toronto Marlies on Dec. 30 in his only AHL action of the season so far. The 6-foot-6 netminder was also recalled to Belleville on Oct. 24 but was reassigned to Atlanta a week later without appearing in an AHL game. His most recent stint at the "AAA" level began when he was recalled on Dec. 27.

With the Gladiators this season, Parks has been sensational. The Imperial, Missouri native owns the third-best goals-against average in the ECHL this season at 2.09 and the fifth-best save percentage at .930. His 11 wins this season rank as the second-highest mark in the league, and he has played the third-most minutes amongst ECHL goaltenders at 1006.

The Gladiators begin a three-game stretch against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Friday night at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena.

