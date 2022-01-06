Everblades Sign NHL Veteran Trevor Daley

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Thursday that they have signed defenseman Trevor Daley. Daley will be seeing his first games of the 2021-22 season and will be entering his 18th season of professional hockey.

A second round (#43 overall) pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft, Daley has spent most of his professional seasons in the National Hockey League with the Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings. The Toronto, ON native has appeared in 1,058 regular season games at the highest level of the sport. Daley also appeared in 118 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) between the Utah Grizzlies and Hamilton Bulldogs. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion in 2016 and 2017 under Pittsburgh after their back-to-back Cup wins.

Before joining the professional ranks, Daley spent three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Soo Greyhounds from 2000-2003. There, he combined 45 goals and 101 assists across 170 games.

The Everblades return to Southwest Florida for their first look at the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, January 7 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, January 8 at 7:00 pm.

Fans can enjoy Friday's 239 deal of two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two tasty mushroom and swiss burgers for just $39! Tickets can also be purchased HERE. Also, kids 12 and under eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub! Our busy Friday night is also Faith and Family Night. Any purchase of 20 group tickets will receive four free tickets. Premium level tickets are $25 each and include a free Everblades beach bag. Terrace level tickets are $15 apiece. Both options include a special post-game slapshot experience! Call at the office at (239)-948-PUCK to learn more!

Saturday's game is Canadian Night at Hertz Arena, presented by TD Bank. In addition, every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by Kenny Girodano, kids' activities, and food and drinks for all ages!

