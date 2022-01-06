Stanley Cup and Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Jacksonville for 2022 ECHL/Warrior All-Star Classic Festivities

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Lord Stanley's Cup™, the revered 129-year old trophy awarded to the Stanley Cup® Champion, will make a special visit to Jacksonville leading up to the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The trophy will be on display throughout Jacksonville on January 15-16, 2022, including an opportunity for pictures at the 2022 ECHL FanFest. The Stanley Cup® will be joined by the ECHL's Kelly Cup and available for viewing and pictures at the following times and locations:

2:00pm - 8:00 p.m. 2022 ECHL All-Star Fan Fest, Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Stanley Cup® is always accompanied by at least one representative of the Hockey Hall of Fame, dubbed the "Keeper of the Cup," who will be onsite to interact with fans and answer questions about sports' most prized trophy.

In addition to The Stanley Cup®, a display from the Hockey Hall of Fame, including the Conn Smythe Trophy, Vezina Trophy and Calder Trophy, will be displayed at All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Hodges Mazda from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded annually to the Most Valuable Player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, has twice been awarded to ECHL alums with Boston's Tim Thomas receiving the trophy in 2011 and Los Angeles' Jonathan Quick in 2012.

The Vezina Trophy is awarded annually to the National Hockey League's goaltender who is determined to be the best at the position in a vote of NHL general managers. Three former ECHL goaltenders have received the award - Olaf Kolzig (1999-00), Tim Thomas (2008-09 and 2010-11) and Braden Holtby (2015-16).

The Calder Memorial Trophy is an annual award given "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League." Serving as the NHL's Rookie of the Year award, this version of the trophy has been awarded since its creation for the 1936-37 NHL season. The voting is conducted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association at the conclusion of each regular season to determine the winner.

Several exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame will also be present at Fan Fest including: Origins of the Game; Legends of the Game; ECHL All-Star History and ECHL Early Years.

In compliance with Stanley Cup Health and Safety protocols, all individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask around the trophy display. Masks are strongly encouraged for all other individuals for those interacting with the Cup Keeper and any of the trophies. Photos with the Cup are permitted with masks to be briefly removed when the photo is taken.

